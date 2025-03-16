Waived 20K-cr crop loans: Revanth in Telangana assembly

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to upholding democratic institutions, implementing welfare schemes, and ensuring the state’s overall development. Revanth Reddy

Replying to the discussion on motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the state legislative assembly, Revanth Reddy pointed out that when the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was in power, it had disrespected Raj Bhavan by commencing the budget session without the mandatory governor’s speech in 2022.

“In 2023, too, the BRS government had initially planned to skip the governor’s address, but it was only after court intervention that the speech was allowed,” he said.

Stating that governments are not personal assets, Revanth Reddy alleged that the BRS had humiliating the then-woman governor. “The governor will address the assembly only on subjects approved by the cabinet. Ours is a Congress government, a people’s administration, and this is our way. We will include only the works done for the people in the governor’s speech,” he asserted.

The chief minister said his government was giving utmost importance to the agriculture sector, on which 70% of the people depend. “We have created a new record by waiving crop loans to the extent of ₹20,624 crore and ensured that farmers live with dignity,” he said.

He said the previous government withheld ‘Rythu Bandhu’ funds before elections, but within three months of coming to power, the Congress government had deposited ₹7,625 crore directly into farmers’ accounts.

He further pointed out that the quantum of assistance to the farmers under “Rythu Bharosa” scheme was increased to ₹12,000 to provide additional financial security to farmers.

Revanth Reddy recalled that the previous government had failed to procure paddy, leading to distress among farmers. “The BRS government discouraged paddy cultivation, but we procured the produce and even provided a bonus of ₹1,206 crore for fine rice,” he claimed.

On Krishna river water agreements, Revanth Reddy said former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had signed agreements with the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh detrimental to Telangana’s water interests. “Those who claim to have fought for Telangana signed an agreement allowing Andhra Pradesh to draw 299 tmc ft of Krishna water, permanently damaging our rights,” he said.

He challenged KCR for an open debate on the Krishna water issue. “If our facts are wrong, I am ready to apologize to BRS leaders. Is KCR ready to accept this challenge?” he asked.

Revanth Reddy claimed that his government had assigned women’s self-help groups (SHGs) the responsibility of stitching school uniforms and operating RTC buses and also allocated a 1,000 MW solar power project to SHGs.

He listed out the welfare schemes being implemented by his government including: free RTC bus travel for women, supply of LPG cylinder to women for ₹500, supply of 200 units of free electricity for households and scrapping the Bathukamma saree scheme, replacing it with two sarees annually for SHG members.

He also claimed that his government had created history by recruiting 57,924 employees, the highest in India.

The chief minister refuted the allegations made by the BRS leaders that he had wished for the leader of opposition’s death. “I only said the BRS is on a stretcher and it will go to mortuary by next elections. I wish KCR a long life and that he should remain in opposition for the next hundred years,” he said, adding he was ready to accept any suggestion given by the BRS president in view of his long experience.

The BRS MLAs boycotted the speech of Revanth Reddy in protest against his comments against KCR. Speaking to reporters later, senior BRS lawmaker T Harish Rao said it was unfortunate that the chief minister wanted to see KCR, who fought for Telangana state and ruled the state for a decade, in mortuary.

Rao said it was the Congress which was responsible for the injustice done to Telangana in Krishna water sharing by fixing the ratio of water sharing during the bifurcation of the combined state. “The Congress had neglected the construction of irrigation projects in the state and that is why sufficient water could not be utilised over the years,” he said.