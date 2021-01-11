Walayar siblings death: Kerala to hand over case to CBI
The Kerala government on Monday decided to hand over the case related to the mysterious death of two minor siblings in Walayar in Kerala to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the mother insisted for a central agency probe, saying she lost faith in the state police.
Earlier this month, the mother had alleged that the government was forced to go slow in the case as some of the accused were connected with the ruling CPI(M).
Last week, a division bench of Kerala high court had set aside the verdict of Palakkad special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) acquitting all the accused and ordered a re-trial in the case. The mother’s petition seeking a central agency probe was also pending before the high court.
Two Dalit sisters had died by suicide after alleged repeated sexual harassment by the accused in 2017. The 9-year-old and 13 -year-old allegedly hanged themselves in their house when their parents were away at work. But their parents alleged that both were murdered fearing they will disclose the harassment.
In October 2019, the POCSO court acquitted all the four accused due to lack of evidence and after several witnesses turned hostile.
After setting aside the POCSO court judgment, the high court also rapped the investigating team and prosecution for serious lapses in the probe and the subsequent trial. Fearing further criticism from the court, the government was forced to hand over the case to the CBI as a face-saver, said legal experts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy’s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No chief guest this R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC advises Nagaland Lokayukta to resign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre will bear cost of 1st phase of vaccination: Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30 years later, charges to be framed against Malik, others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir fanned by vested interests: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t be part of SC panel: Farm unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu spreads to 10 states, govt says human threat low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning
- The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox