Want Ayodhya issue resolved as soon as possible, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said it is for the country’s benefit that the Ayodhya issue is resolved quickly.

“The majority of this nation wants a solution to this at the earliest,” he said hours after the Supreme Court delivered a verdict related to the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.

The apex court had declined to refer to a five-judge constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of its 1994 observation that the mosque is not integral to Islam.

“We appeal that this matter is resolved as soon as possible,” Adityanath told media persons in Varanasi.

The issue whether the mosque is integral to Islam had cropped up when a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was hearing a batch of appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 verdict.

In that judgment, the high court had ordered that the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area should be divided among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 18:31 IST