'Want Raghav, not free electricity,' Twitter user posts. Raghav Chadha replies

A Twitter user recently posted on the social media platform that she does not want free electricity, she wants Raghav Chadha. The tweet came to the AAP MLA's notice and he chose to reply to the tweet. "I'm not on the manifesto, but free electricity is," the AAP MLA quipped and said he can't commit the same about himself though. The reply has garnered several reactions on the social media platform.

It all started when a Twitter user, going by the name Kirti Thakur, complained about power cuts. "Jab b ghar ayo light hi ni hoti," she wrote on July 29. To this, another Twitter user by the name Gurdeep Guru replied, saying, "Es bar AAP nu vote pao 24 ghnte light aau te free v hou". Kirti Thakur replied to this and wrote, "I want Raghav. Not electricity".

"I'm not on the manifesto, but free electricity is. Vote for Kejriwal and I promise you’ll get free electricity, 24x7. Can’t commit the same about myself though," Raghav Chadha wrote with a smiley emoji. He also shared the conversation on his Instagram hashtagging it with 'KejriwalDiGyarantee'.

Several Twitter users joined the conversation praising Raghav Chadha's sense of humour and AAP's governance while some questioned AAP's "freebie politics".

This is not the first time that Raghav Chadha is on demand. When he was campaigning as the Rajinder Nagar candidate during the Delhi assembly election, he used to get many marriage proposals, reports said.

Sorry Kirti, it’s a bad time to get married considering the state of the economy. Let’s talk again after Acche Din arrive. https://t.co/ddxIhFL9l4 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 23, 2019





Interestingly, this is also not the first time that Raghav Chadha interacted with this Twitter handle. In 2019, Kirti Thakur had asked Raghav Chadha for marriage on Twitter and that time too, Chadha came up with a prompt reply, saying, "Sorry Kirti, it’s a bad time to get married considering the state of the economy. Let’s talk again after Acche Din arrive. (sic)"