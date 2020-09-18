‘Want to give clear message to farmers with humility’: PM Modi speaks to farmers via video conference

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 14:13 IST

Inaugurating the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the platform to engage with farmers in the country and said his government is committed to providing fair prices to them through minimum support price (MSP).

PM Modi congratulated the farmers on the passage of two bills related to the agriculture sector in the Lok Sabha out of which one seeks to promote barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade in agricultural produce amid strong protests by the opposition and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Shiromani Akali Dal.

Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi’s address:

* I congratulate the farmers of the country for these bills. These bills were very necessary to protect the middlemen between the farmer and the customer, who take a large part of the farmers’ earnings themselves.

*At the time of elections, they talked big in order to woo the farmers, used them, put in their manifesto and forgot after the election. Today, when the BJP-NDA government is doing the same things, they are spreading all sorts of lies.

* These people are forgetting how aware the country’s farmer is. They are seeing that some people do not like the new opportunities being provided to the farmers. The farmer of the country is watching those people who are standing with middlemen.

* Now it is being propagated that the benefit of MSP will not be given to the farmers by the government. It is also being said that the government will not buy paddy-wheat etc. from farmers. This is a lie, its wrong, farmers are being deceived.

* Our government is committed to providing fair prices to farmers through MSP. Government procurement will continue as before.

* Anyone can sell his product anywhere in the world, wherever he wants. But only peasant brothers and sisters were denied this right. Now, with the new provisions in force, the farmer will be able to sell his crop in any market of the country at his desired price.

* Today I want to give a clear message to the farmers of the country with humility. Do not get into any kind of confusion. Farmers of the country have to be vigilant against these people. Beware of those who ruled the country for decades and who are lying to the farmers today.

* Considering the problems faced by the farmers, our government has made constant efforts to overcome every problem.

* They are beating the knack of protecting the farmers, but actually they want to keep the farmers in bonds. Those people are supporting the middlemen, they are supporting the earnings of the farmers with the looters in between.

* This is the need of the country and also the demand of the times. We have an obligation to empower farmers, women, youth, all in the creation of the nation. All the projects that have been started today are part of this responsibility.