Wanted criminal with ₹1 lakh bounty shot dead in UP encounter; constable injured

Meerut: A wanted criminal from Meerut with a ₹1 lakh bounty was shot dead in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhogi Majra village, leaving a constable injured on Thursday evening. Police recovered a motorcycle and two pistols from the spot. (Representative photo)

The accused, Faisal, was wanted in 17 criminal cases, including murder and robbery. “Just hours before the encounter, Faisal and his associate had robbed Jeetram, a resident of Barnawi village, and his wife of their motorcycle, ₹3,000 in cash, and a mobile phone,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh said.

According to the police, the encounter broke out near Bhogi Majra on the Bhogi Majra–Machroli road when the Jhinjhana police team, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG), tried to intercept Faisal.

“He opened fire on the police, prompting retaliation. Faisal sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His accomplice managed to flee the spot,” an officer said.

Police recovered a motorcycle and two pistols from the spot.

During the encounter, SOG constable Deepak suffered a bullet injury to his leg and was hospitalised.

“The slain criminal was a sharpshooter of the notorious Sanjeev gang and was wanted in two recent robbery incidents in the district. A cash reward of ₹1 lakh had been announced for his arrest,” Singh said.

Police said Faisal’s associate, Shahrukh Pathan, was killed about one and a half months ago in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF). The police have launched a manhunt to trace the absconding accomplice.