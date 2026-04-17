Wanted Maoist Sahdeo Mahto among four ultras killed in Jharkhand encounter

Security forces on Friday dealt a major blow to Left-Wing Extremism in Jharkhand, killing four hardcore Maoists, including a senior regional commander, in a fierce encounter in the Khapia forest area of Hazaribagh. Two AK-series rifles, one Colt AR-15 and one INSAS rifle were recovered from the spot. (HT Photo)

A CRPF personnel familiar with the development said that elite commandos of the 209 CoBRA Battalion, along with local police, acted on precise intelligence inputs and launched a targeted operation against a squad led by Sahdeo Mahto alias Anuj, a notorious regional committee member (RCM).

“The encounter began around 2pm when the Maoist group opened fire on the advancing troops, leading to an intense exchange of fire. After a half-hour encounter four Maoists were neutralised,” a senior official said.

Those killed were identified as Sahdeo Mahto alias Anuj, a veteran commander who had previously escaped custody during the 2011 Chaibasa jailbreak; Natasha, a special zonal committee member and wife of Sahdeo Mahto; Budhan Karmali, an area commander; and Ranjeet Ganjhu, also an area commander, sources said.

“All Maoists, including Sahdeo, were killed. The operation primarily took place in Hazaribagh district, specifically in the Khapia forest area within the Keredari block,” Hazaribagh superintendent of police Anjani Anjan said.

Security forces also recovered a huge cache of sophisticated weapons from the site of the counter.

“Two AK-series rifles, one Colt AR-15 and one INSAS rifle were recovered from the spot,” the CRPF personnel said.