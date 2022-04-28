'Wants to fool customers': TMC's Mahua Moitra slams Decathlon. Here's why

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday posted a complaint against the French sporting goods retailer Decathlon after she was asked to provide her mobile number and email ID at the billing counter. She said it was a violation of her "right to privacy and consumer law" as the store insisted on details. The MP also claimed that it is only the Indian Decathlon store that asks for personal details.

"Want to buy my dad trousers for ₹1499 in CASH at Decathlon India, Ansal Plaza and the manager insists I need to put in my mobile number & email ID to purchase. Sorry Decathlon India you are violating privacy laws & consumer laws by insisting on this. Am at the store currently," she tweeted.

"I always buy stuff in the UK from Decathlon UK and they NEVER ask for a mobile number and only for the email if one wants a paperless receipt. So clearly only the Indian arm wants to fool customers here," she also wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Moitra also posted a screenshot of a text she received from a Supreme Court lawyer as her tweets went viral. In the same tweet, she informed that the manager eventually put his number and "got her out of the store."

"Don't give your mobile to Decathlon. Ask them to reconfigure the system," an excerpt from the text reads.

The tweets also sparked reactions from several leaders who backed Moitra on the issue. "No need to give your number or email ID. You can ask them to give it in writing to you on the company letter head that they will NOT sell you the trousers without your personal data! See how they fall in place !!" said Tehseen Poonawalla, an entrepreneur and social activist, in response to Moitra.

Many people also narrated similar experiences with the retailed company.

