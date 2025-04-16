Waqf act SC hearing LIVE: CJI Khanna-led bench to hear pleas against contentious law today

Apr 16, 2025 9:46 AM IST

The Centre has been defending the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, as a "historic reform" which is aimed at providing benefits to the minority community.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju repeatedly clarified that the act does not target the Muslim community, rather is meant to rectify "past mistakes". He said that the government's intention was to ensure there is no provision for anyone in India to "forcefully and unilaterally' take over another person's land.

Rijiju said that the Waqf law was amended as certain provisions had granted "unprecedented power and authority to the Waqf boards".