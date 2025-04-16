Waqf act SC hearing LIVE: CJI Khanna-led bench to hear pleas against contentious law today
Waqf amendment act SC hearing LIVE: A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, will on Wednesday hear a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The act, which came into force on April 8, was passed by the Parliament houses in March and received President Droupadi Murmu's assent on April 5. In Lok Sabha, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill received 232 votes in favour, while in Rajya Sabha 128 voted for the legislation....Read More
The pleas against the Waqf act have been filed by several opposition parties and leaders, including the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Aam Aadmi Party, YSRCP, AIMIM, among others. NGOs and organisations such as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board have also moved the top court against it.
Waqf SC hearing today | Key points
- The Waqf Amendment Act aims at redressing the issues and challenges in regulating and managing the Waqf properties. The Centre has clarified that the act does not target the Muslim community rather is meant to rectify "past mistakes".
- Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the government's intention was to ensure there is no provision for anyone in India to "forcefully and unilaterally" take over another person's land.
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in his plea in Supreme Court against the Waqf act said that the law "brazenly violates the fundamental rights of Muslims and the Muslim community".
- While oppositions have moved the top court to challenge the legality of the law, several states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan have joined in on the side to defend the Waqf law.
Uttarakhand Waqf Board to defend law in Supreme Court
The Uttarakhand Waqf Board had on Monday submitted an application to the Supreme Court and sought permission to intervene in a writ petition filed by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi challenging Waqf amendment act's legal validity. The board, which has been in support of the Waqf law, said that they should be allowed to present legal and factual information about the issues related to the law before the court.
Waqf act SC hearing LIVE: Rajasthan govt to defend law
The Rajasthan government approached the Supreme Court to become a party in the ongoing batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government defends the Act as a transparent and constitutionally sound reform.
Waqf act SC hearing LIVE: Owaisi says law 'brazenly violates' Muslims' rights
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi moved Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act and argued that the law "brazenly violates the fundamental rights of Muslims and the Muslim community".
Owaisi is among several of the opposition leaders who have moved the top court against the Waqf act.
Waqf act SC hearing LIVE: Centre defends Waqf act as 'historic reform'
The Centre has been defending the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, as a "historic reform" which is aimed at providing benefits to the minority community.
Union minister Kiren Rijiju repeatedly clarified that the act does not target the Muslim community, rather is meant to rectify "past mistakes". He said that the government's intention was to ensure there is no provision for anyone in India to "forcefully and unilaterally' take over another person's land.
Rijiju said that the Waqf law was amended as certain provisions had granted "unprecedented power and authority to the Waqf boards".
Waqf act SC hearing LIVE: When did the Waqf act come into force
The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on April 8, a central government notification said.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Parliament houses in March. The Lok Sabha passed the legislation with 232 votes, while the Rajya Sabha gave 128 votes in its favour.
Following this, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill on April 5.
Waqf act SC hearing LIVE: CJI Sanjiv Khanna-led bench to hear around 10 pleas today
A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, will on Wednesday take up around 10 pleas, challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.