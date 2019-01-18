War of words and warnings ahead of crucial meet of Karnataka Congress

Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru, the Congress engaged in an acrimonious war of words with the BJP over an alleged plot to destabilize the government even as it exuded confidence about having clawed out of the problem.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said all the Congress MLAs will attend the meeting, scheduled to begin at 3.30pm.

He said, “...all of them will come for the meeting, they have spoken to us, we will discuss at the meeting.” Stating that the agenda of the CLP was yet to be decided, Parameshwara said two-three issues like the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the political developments in the state will be discussed.

BJP Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Friday said it was the Grand Old Party’s responsibility to keep its flock together and his party had nothing to do with the “confusion” in the ruling coalition in the southern state.

He also said the allegations that the BJP was trying to poach Congress MLAs were “far from the truth”.

“It is far from the truth that we are causing confusion in the Congress-JD(S) coalition. We 104 people (BJP MLAs) are together and one. Our only intention is to win 20 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka) and we are making preparations for it,” Yeddyurappa said.

There is no clarity on whether any of the Congress’s 80 MLAs are still missing. One of the alleged dissenters, B Nagendra, arrived in the state capital to attend a court hearing and rubbished speculation that he had been poached by the BJP, but was unsure if he would attend Friday’s meeting.

“I have come to the city for a court hearing. There is no operation (to poach Congress MLAs). I went to Mumbai for personal reasons as I have business there. I keep going there often,” Nagendra said, insisting that he had never been out of contact.

In a warning to dissenters, former chief minister Siddaramaiah made it clear that proceedings under the anti-defection law would be launched against those who fail to turn up at the meeting of lawmakers.

A senior Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, said the dissidents had been thwarted in their attempt to muster more support.

“From the beginning, it was clear that there were at best around five people who would even think of such a move (switching sides),” this person said.

What worked in the party’s favour was the fact that the dissidents could not muster much support.

“The problem is that no legislator is in a position to resign and face the people once again for a bye-election. This is why we decided to force their hand in the matter and issued the notice to attend the meeting,” the Congress leader said.

