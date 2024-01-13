‘Was not allowed to meet son…’: Estranged husband of Bengaluru CEO tells police

The estranged husband of Suchana Seth, the Bengaluru CEO who allegedly killed her son in an apartment in Goa's Candolim, told police that the latter had not allowed him to meet his child for the past five Sundays. Raman also added that divorce proceedings were underway between him and Seth. Suchana Seth with police officials.(HT File)

Venkat Raman, the husband of the murder-accused Bengaluru CEO, was in Indonesia when the crime allegedly took place. Suchana Seth and Venkat Raman tied the knot in November 2010. However, the duo had been living apart since March 2021.

According to police, Suchana smothered her son to death before trying to commit suicide by slashing her wrist. She packed the child's corpse in a bag and hired a taxi to go back to Bengaluru but was arrested mid-way by the Goa police in Karnataka's Chitradurga. The accused also underwent a routine medical examination under police supervision.

Seth however did not admit to murdering her son. Goa DGP Jaspal Singh told news agency ANI that Seth was not cooperating with the investigation.

"We have 90 days to file the chargesheet. We have collected all the pieces of evidence. The preliminary investigation is underway. We will appreciate and confront the evidence to figure out the motive of the crime. We will bring this incident to a logical end," he told ANI.

Suchana Seth, the CEO of Bengaluru-based ‘The Mindful AI Lab’ was arrested on January 8 after staff at the apartment in Goa's Candolim discovered a bloodstained towel while cleaning her room and promptly notified the police.

Upon receiving the information, law enforcement contacted the taxi driver transporting Seth to Bengaluru and directed him to the nearest police station. According to the autopsy report, there were no signs of struggle when the child was smothered with a pillow. Authorities are considering the possibility that cough syrups may have been used to render the victim incapacitated.

