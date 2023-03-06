Watch: Anand Mahindra proposes drag race between Bill Gates and…

Anand Mahindra proposed a ‘3-wheeler drag race’ between him, Bill Gates and Sachin Tendulkar. The Microsoft co-founder shared a video of him driving an e-rickshaw as the famous Kishore Kumar song from movie ‘Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi’ was being played in the background. Anand Mahindra shared a video of Bill Gates riding an e-rickshaw.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

“India's passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It's inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry," Gates said while sharing the video.

The vehicle Gates was riding has been manufactured by Mahindra and its CEO proposed a 3-wheeler EV drag race.

“Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi” So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me…,” Anand Mahindra said in a tweet.

The Microsoft co-founder earlier praised India for making strides in health, development and climate during his visit to the country. Gates further acknowledged India's ‘exceptional ability’ to produce large number of safe, affordable and effective vaccines.