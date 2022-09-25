Watch | Anand Mahindra wants this kid to be UN ambassador for peace

Businessman Anand Mahindra shared a video on Friday with a message amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Known to often interact with users on social media, Mahindra shared his concerns over the world becoming more conflict-ridden and added that the video featuring the kid shows how the world should be.

The world often seems to be becoming more conflict-ridden. Russia’s mobilisation only adds to the woes. But Children know how to remind us of how the world SHOULD be. @antonioguterres should make this toddler a UN Ambassador for peace & goodwill! pic.twitter.com/AMECrbZGcX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 24, 2022

“The world often seems to be becoming more conflict-ridden. Russia’s mobilisation only adds to the woes. But Children know how to remind us of how the world SHOULD be. @antonioguterres should make this toddler a UN Ambassador for peace & goodwill!” Mahindra tweeted the caption to the video.

The 28-second video, shared by Anand Mahindra which has over 1.9 lakh views, shows a toddler aboard a flight, greeting everyone as he passes through the aisle. He waves “Hi!” to people with excitement and delight as he sees them, cheering everyone up as people greet him back.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra hails this Bolero driver as the ‘best’ in the world. Here’s why

Anand Mahindra liked the toddler’s politeness so much so that he tagged United Nations secretary general António Guterres, suggesting him to make the toddler a UN Ambassador for peace & goodwill.

Netizens also seemed to be moved by the toddler's adorable video and agreed with Mahindra that we all need more ‘innocence.’

“Just the kind of world one looks for … love all the way,” tweeted a user.

Another said “Can we all be kids once again !”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON