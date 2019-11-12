e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Watch | Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?

Now all eyes are on whether the top court will use the Ayodhya template in its verdict on the Sabarimala row.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 12:46 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

After delivering a judgment in the long standing Ayodhya dispute, now the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict in the review petitions in the Sabarimala case.

 

The petitions are against the 2018 SC order which allowed women of all ages entry into the Sabarimala shrine calling it their constitutional right. Now all eyes are on whether the top court will use the Ayodhya template in its verdict on the Sabarimala row.

