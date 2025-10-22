Watch: Bandra covered in thick smog as Mumbai air quality nosedives, check AQI here

Visuals from Bandra, one of the most posh areas of the city and home to several skyscrapers, show a thick layer of smog blanketing the area on Wednesday morning, also affecting visibility in the area.

The air in Mumbai turned ‘poor’ on Wednesday morning as an AQI of 300 was recorded in the Bandra area of the city, according to Central Pollution Control Board.

At 6 am on Wednesday, Mumbai's IITM Bandra Kurla Complex station recorded an AQI of 300, which is considered to make the air quality ‘poor’, as per CPCB, with PM 2.5 and PM 10 being the major pollutants. At 5 am, the air in that area had turned ‘very poor’ as an AQI of 307 was recorded at the same station.

However, air in other parts of the city remained comparatively better. Borivali East IITM station recorded an AQI of 165 at 10 am and Byculla station recorded AQI of 133, making the air quality in the areas ‘moderate’.

According to CPCB, an AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is considered ‘moderate’, 201-300 was considered ‘poor’, 301-400 is considered ‘very poor’, and 401-500 is considered ‘severe’.

Delhi air turns ‘very poor’ Meanwhile, the air in the national capital turned ‘very poor’ and even ‘severe’ on Wednesday as AQI of over 300 and 400 was recorded at several places.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage 2 of pollution curbs also called Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Sunday in Delhi amid rising pollution in the city.

“Actions under Stage I & II of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored, and reviewed in earnest by all concerned agencies in the entire NCR to ensure that AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall maintain a strict vigil and intensify measures to the extent specified in the GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage I & II,” the CAQM had said in the order.