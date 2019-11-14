e-paper
Watch: Can Kartarpur Corridor become a corridor of peace? | WorldView

In this week’s WorldView, TCA Raghavan, a former high commissioner to Pakistan and currently director general of the Indian Council of World Affairs, talks about the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and its implications for India-Pakistan ties.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2019 10:24 IST
In this week’s WorldView, TCA Raghavan, a former high commissioner to Pakistan and currently director general of the Indian Council of World Affairs, talks about the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and its implications for India-Pakistan ties.

 

‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Moody’s cuts India’s GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 to 5.6% from 5.8%
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
