Watch: Can Kartarpur Corridor become a corridor of peace? | WorldView
In this week’s WorldView, TCA Raghavan, a former high commissioner to Pakistan and currently director general of the Indian Council of World Affairs, talks about the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and its implications for India-Pakistan ties.india Updated: Nov 14, 2019 10:24 IST
