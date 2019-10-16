e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Watch | EPCA’s Sunita Narain on why exemptions will dilute Delhi’s odd-even plan | Metro Matters

In this episode of Metro Matters, a weekly show on everything that matters to Delhi, Hindustan Times' metro editor, Shivani Singh, speaks to Sunita Narain, member of the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), about the hits and misses in Delhi's fight against air pollution.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:24 IST
In this episode of Metro Matters, a weekly show on everything that matters to Delhi, Hindustan Times’ metro editor, Shivani Singh, speaks to Sunita Narain, member of the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), about the hits and misses in Delhi’s fight against air pollution. Supporting the Delhi government’s decision to enforce odd-even road space rationing from November 4-15, Narain backed the inclusion of two-wheelers in the plan. Narain said she hopes that the arrangement will be brought in every time pollution levels turn severe in the city.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 10:24 IST

