Maithili Thakur celebrates being a first-time MLA with a song | Watch

Folk singer Maithili Thakur, who won from Alinagar assembly seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket in the recent Bihar assembly polls, expressed her excitement on Tuesday ahead of the formation of the new government in Bihar by singing. Folk singer Maithili Thakur won from the Alinagar assembly seat on BJP's ticket in 2025 Bihar assembly polls. (ANI)

When requested to sing a couple lines as she was talking to the media, Maithili obliged and sang a folk song, inviting applause from those present.

The first-time 25-year-old MLA also talked about the responsibilities that come with the win and said, “It is a very new experience because I am the youngest member of the Vidhan Sabha. I am getting a lot of love from people.”

“While there is happiness, but the bigger feeling is that of the responsibility of working every day without any break. The commitment of serving the nation has doubled,” she said.

Earlier in the day, when asked about the formation of the new NDA Bihar government, Maithili Thakur said, "I will follow the order of the party. I am very happy that I got this opportunity. There is a lot of work to be done after the oath-taking ceremony."

Maithili Thakur won from Bihar's Alinagar assembly constituency in 2025 Bihar assembly polls with 84,915 votes on Bharatiya Janata Party's ticket by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal's Binod Mishra.

Congress MP praises Maithili Thakur

At 25, Maithili Thakur became the youngest MLA in the Bihar Assembly. Following her win, she received an unexpected and rather warm message came from across the political aisle by Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram.

In a post on X, Chidambaram wrote, “Hope your talent & passion for music is not curbed & stifled by the rigours & demands of being a constituency MLA. @maithilithakur. Continue to nurture your passion.”

In the post, the Congress MP also shared Thakur's 2020 cover of the Tamil song Kannana Kanney from the 2018 film Viswasam, starring Ajith Kumar.