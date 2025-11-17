Congress MP praises Maithili Thakur's ‘passion for music’ days after Bihar win: ‘Hope your talent…’

Even as congratulations poured in for BJP’s Maithili Thakur, who at 25, became the youngest MLA in the Bihar Assembly, an unexpected and rather warm message came from across the political aisle. Maithili Thakur (ANI)

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram posted a special note for the newly elected MLA.

"Hope your talent & passion for music is not curbed & stifled by the rigours & demands of being a constituency MLA. @maithilithakur. Continue to nurture your passion,” he wrote, sharing her 2020 cover of the Tamil song Kannana Kanney from the 2018 film Viswasam, starring Ajith Kumar.

Thakur sang Kannana Kanney once again and shared the new cover on her X account on November 16.

Maithili Thakur's electoral win

Thakur’s victory in Alinagar was decisive. According to the Election Commission, she defeated RJD’s Binod Mishra by over 11,730 votes.

Speaking to ANI when she was still leading in the count, she said, “This is like a dream. People have a lot of expectations of me... This will be my first term as an MLA, and I will do my best for my constituency... I will serve my people as their daughter... I can only see Alinagar right now and how I can work them.”

She also shared that she has been maintaining “a diary” during her visits to the constituency—recording issues she felt needed attention. “Whatever shortcomings exist in my constituency, I want to address them. Over the next five years, I want my work to prove that the trust placed in such a young candidate was justified. This is what I’m planning for the future,” she said.

Among the immediate priorities, Thakur noted that the poor condition of rural roads was the biggest concern. People were “troubled” by it, she added, and “so fixing that will be a priority.”