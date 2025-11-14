Who is Maithili Thakur? 5 facts about first-time BJP candidate leading in Alinagar’s early results

Early counting from Bihar shows folk singer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Maithili Thakur holding a lead in the Alinagar seat. The 25-year-old, who joined the BJP only weeks before the polls, has said she entered politics with the broad aim of “serving Bihar.” Maithili Thakur is a folk singer and a first-time BJP candidate contesting from Alinagar.(X/@maithilithakur)

Here are five facts to know about the singer ahead of her potential first term as an MLA.

Maithili Thakur's educational background

Thakur’s education did not follow a conventional route. She was homeschooled through her early years, until class 5, before moving to an MCD school when she was around 12 or 13, according to a Times of India report.

Her singing ability was noticed early. On the basis of that talent, she received a music scholarship to Bal Bhavan International School, which allowed her to pursue academics and training together.

She appeared on many singing reality shows

Her path in music was not straightforward. She attempted several reality shows, including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and Indian Idol Junior, but did not advance in the initial rounds. She kept at it. In 2017, while still in school, she finished as the first runner-up on Rising Star. That moment is often noted as her breakout.

Maithili Thakur’s digital rise and global reach

Thakur began posting folk renditions on Facebook and YouTube long before short-video creators reshaped the internet. The performances travelled widely and built her a dedicated audience.

Her versions of traditional and devotional songs helped her retain a strong regional identity even as she gained listeners in India and abroad. Today, she performs internationally and maintains a sizable online following.

Maithili Thakur and Bollywood

Thakur has spoken publicly about stepping back from Hindi film music after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, calling out what she described as an unjust culture in the industry, as per India TV.

She stayed away for several years before returning in 2024 with Kisi Roz for the film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jimmy Shergill. The track was composed by M.M. Keeravaani.

Awards, recognition and cultural role of Maithili Thakur

In 2021, Thakur received the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from the Sangeet Natak Akademi. It is one of the country’s major honours for young performers.

The Election Commission of India later named her the State Icon of Bihar. They cited her cultural influence and connection to the state’s folk traditions.

As the Alinagar count continues, Thakur’s early lead puts the spotlight on a first-time candidate.

