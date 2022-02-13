Watch: Himanta Biswa, under fire for Rahul Gandhi-father comment, says this

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday defended his 'father-son' comment aimed at Rahul Gandhi after Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condemned his comment and said that PM Modi should sack the Assam CM. Reacting to this, Himanta questioned KCR and said why he got so irked by Himanta's comment and not by Rahul Gandhi's questioning of the surgical strike in the first place.

Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand, Himanta recently criticised Rahul Gandhi and said he seeks proof from our Army of the surgical strike? "Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?" he said.

#WATCH | He (Telangana CM KCR) got agitated by my comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but not by Gandhi's comment on our Army. This mindset that you can't criticize the Gandhi family need to be changed: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/URNm0np47e — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

"If our Army said that they conducted the strike in Pakistan, that means they have done it. Where is the dispute in this? Do you not trust General Bipin Rawat? If he said that the Army conducted the strike, that means it's done. Why do you want proof of it? Do not disrespect the soldiers. People die for the country. People do not live for others but for the country," teh Assam chief minister added.

The father-son remark invited criticism from several politicians, including KCR. "Modiji! Is this our Indian culture? Is this what has been taught in Vedas, Mahabharat, Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita? I am asking BJP National President Naddaji. Is it our culture? Can a Chief Minister talk like this? There are limits. Are you egoistic? Doing tamasha? You think people will remain silent?" he said.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi without naming Himanta termed said his behaviour is graceless. "Seriously, a certain CM needs to move on from his abusive personal attack on the basis of a bitter fallout. You are in a good place with a job you aspired for, yet you continue to speak so bitterly and with so much hate. It actually is a reflection of your gracelessness," she tweeted.

Himanta defended his attack and said everybody in New India is answerable. "Everybody must remember this that there is no greater crime that questioning the Army. Janani Janmabhumishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi. I said something about Rahul Gandhi which now created a row, but when Rahul Gandhi questioned the surgical strike, why were these people silent? Why were they not tweeting?" Sarma said.

"This mentality has to change that Gandhi can't be questioned. The country has to be democratic. People must have the courage to criticise the Gandhis also. He criticised the Army, Bipin Rawat. His family has a tradition of questioning the Army. The country is changing. He has to answer," the Assam chief minister said.