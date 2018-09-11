Just beat it! Watch how this traffic cop clears jams in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Where traffic rules fail, dance moves help. Pratap Chandra Khandwal, a 33-year-old home guard currently deployed as traffic police personnel in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, controls traffic with his dance moves.

He can be seen striking dance poses and enacting swift moves to control traffic at busy intersections. Crowds often gather around to see his moves.

“I convey my message through dance moves. Initially, people didn’t obey rules, but with my style people got attracted and started obeying rules”, he says.

Recently, Ranjeet a traffic cop in Indore was in news with his moonwalk on a busy road. “I have been a Michael Jackson fan for years and copied his moonwalk step to halt traffic 12 years ago. Initially, people were surprised, but it worked wonders over the years and has gained popularity,” he told news agency AFP..

Talking about the purpose behind doing this, he added, “I have picked up the bodies of over 40 youngsters after accidents over the years and I feel terrible. I just want youngsters to stay safe and follow rules.”

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 15:39 IST