Watch: IAF's C-130J aircraft makes historic night landing at Kargil airstrip

In a landmark feat, a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force recently landed at the Kargil airstrip in the night for the first time. Sharing the video of the night landing, the IAF said, “In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds.” C-130 J aircraft of the IAF recently landed on the Kargil airstrip in the night for the first time

The IAF, however, did not provide more details about the training mission.

In November last year, the IAF successfully landed two of its Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 ‘Super Hercules’ military transport aircraft at a rudimentary and unfeasible airstrip in Uttarakhand. The mission was carried out in inclement weather, to deliver heavy engineering equipment to help rescue workers trapped inside a nearby under-construction mountain tunnel.

Last year, the IAF also used this aircraft for a daring nocturnal mission in Sudan.

Located amid the challenging Himalayan terrain at an elevation exceeding 8,800 feet, the Kargil airstrip poses distinct challenges for pilots. Negotiating the high altitude, coupled with unpredictable weather patterns and formidable winds, requires pilots to exhibit exceptional precision and skill during the landing process.

Successfully navigating the landing of a C-130J aircraft in such demanding conditions, particularly under the cover of darkness, underscores the meticulous planning of the IAF and the expertise of its pilots.

Moreover, the Kargil night landing exercise seamlessly integrated with a training mission for the IAF's elite special forces unit, the Garuds. This synergistic approach not only assessed the IAF's logistical capabilities but also refined the operational coordination between its air and ground units, affirming their preparedness for any unforeseen circumstances.