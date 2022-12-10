Watch: India, Australia armies hold joint drills 'Austra Hind 22' in Rajasthan

Troops of the Indian Army and their Australian counterparts are participating in the ongoing bilateral exercise ‘AustraHind’ in Rajasthan to enhance mutual defence cooperation. A glimpse of the training was shared by Defence PRO Jaipur on Saturday showcasing the military strength and capabilities of the two troops.

“Ex #austrahind 2022 underway at MFFR - Indian-Australian Army joint training #UN mandate. Focus on interoperability, learning Best Practices - weaponry, drills, joint manship,” the defence PRO Jaipur tweeted.

The training, which began on November 28, will continue till December 11 with a focus on peacekeeping operations under the United Nations mandate.

“This is the first exercise in the series of 'AustraHind' with the participation of all arms and services contingent from armies of both nations,” a defence ministry’s statement read.

"The aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in Semi deserts terrain under a UN peace enforcement mandate,” the statement added.

#WATCH | Exercise AustraHind carried out between troops of India and Australia in the Mahajan field firing ranges in Rajasthan: Defence PRO Jaipur pic.twitter.com/MlWslE1HWq — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

The Indian Army also tweeted photos featuring troops engaging in drone-related training. “Birds of War. Troops of #IndianArmy and @AustralianArmy exchanged their expertise in the employment of cutting edge #drone technology including #nano drones in combat.”

Amid the exercise, Major General Chris Field of the Australian Army called on India's Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar, deputy chief of army staff (strategy), to discuss ways to boost defence ties.

“Major General Chris Field from the @AustralianArmy called on Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar DCOAS (Strat) and discussed the ongoing joint Exercise #AustraHind between both Armies and ways to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation," it tweeted.

Australian Army’s soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division are participating in the exercise, while the Dogra Regiment is representing the Indian Army. The training will consist of joint planning, joint tactical drills, sharing basics of special arms skills, raiding a hostile target, etc. as it aims to promote “understanding and interoperability between the two armies”.

(With inputs from ANI)

