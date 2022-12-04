Watch: Soldiers hold 'rock' concert amid Indo-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’

A video of a “spontaneous” rock concert from the now concluded Indo-US annual joint exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ is getting all praise on social media. US Army's 11th Airborne Division on Thursday shared a video featuring soldiers in a ‘rock-on’ mode as they gave this musical twist to the two-week-long tough training that concluded on Saturday in Uttarakhand’s Auli.

Rolling drums and guitar, the 20-second-long clip, featuring the two teams is an impressive watch. “Spontaneous rock concerts in the Himalayas with our Commanding General on lead guitar? All in a day’s work for the Arctic Angels,” US Army's 11th Airborne Division tweeted, sharing the video.

Spontaneous rock concerts in the Himalayas with our Commanding General on lead guitar? All in a day’s work for the Arctic Angels. @USARPAC @USArmy @I_Corps pic.twitter.com/WQl9h40Z3f — Eleventh Airborne (@11thAirborneDiv) December 1, 2022

Yudh Abhyas is a joint bilateral exercise of India and the US that annually alternates between the two nations. The latest, the 18th edition of the training, started on November 19 where the two teams jointly conducted mock humanitarian drills and disaster relief (HADR) ops, as well as medical aid and evacuations under combat conditions, and unarmed fighting skills, among training other skills. “Our commitment to the Indo-Pacific region improves interoperability, and takes the US-India Defence partnership to new heights,” the US Embassy in India tweeted Saturday on the successful completion of the exercise.

US army soldiers of 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the Assam Regiment took part in the training.

The bilateral exercise has also become a hot topic after China objected to the training which was held near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Delhi rejected China’s position after it alleged the drills violated border management agreements signed by China and India in 1993 and 1996. The senior-most American diplomat in India, Elizabeth Jones had also responded to China's opposition saying it was none of their business.

