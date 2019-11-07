e-paper
Watch | India should ease restrictions in Kashmir: Finland foreign minister

Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto talks about collaborating with India on issues such as climate change and clean technologies, and on the need for India to ease restrictions in Kashmir.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:35 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto talks about collaborating with India on issues such as climate change and clean technologies, and on the need for India to ease restrictions in Kashmir.

 

