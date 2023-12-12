Watch | KCR appeals to people to not visit him in hospital citing risk of infection

Former Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday appealed to the people not to visit him at the hospital citing concerns regarding the risk of infection and the safety of other patients. In a video clip shared by PTI, Rao is heard saying, "I request all of you to go back to your places safely. I request people not to come to see me for the next 10 days. Hundreds of patients are undergoing treatment in this hospital. Their safety is also important for us." Former Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar Rao(PTI)

The BRS leader assured the people that he would meet them once he got better.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Chandrashekar Rao is expected to recover in six to eight weeks, the hospital authorities have said.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and some of his other cabinet colleagues including TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, actor Chiranjeevi, and actor Prakash Raj were among the prominent people who called on Rao at the hospital.

Chandrashekar Rao, the former chief minister, was hospitalized at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad after a fall at his Erravalli farmhouse. His son and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader, KT Rama Rao, confirmed that KCR suffered a fracture due to the incident. Subsequently, Chandrashekar Rao also underwent hip replacement surgery.

"Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao Garu had a slip and fall in his bathroom at his Residence and was subsequently brought to Yashoda Hospital for further care. On evaluation, including CT scans he was found to have left hip fracture. He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks," the hospital said in a statement earlier.

After learning about the leader's condition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, “Distressed to know that former Telangana CM KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health.”

(With inputs from agencies)