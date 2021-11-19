Home / India News / Watch Live: PM Modi addresses the nation
india news

Watch Live: PM Modi addresses the nation

Through his address to the nation, PM Modi usually informs about the crucial decisions taken by the government.
File photo pf Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File photo pf Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 9am on Friday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet that the Prime Minister has a scheduled programmes during the day, but before that he will address the nation.

The address will be broadcast live on government-run Doordarshan, All India Radio and other channels. It will also be live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Watch PM Modi's address to the nation live:

Through his address to the nation, PM Modi usually informs about the crucial decisions taken by the government. His last address to the nation was held in October, before the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

On November 8, 2016, PM Modi had announced demonetisation of old 1,000 and 500 banknotes during his address to the nation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi pm narendra modi address nation
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out