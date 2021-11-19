Watch Live: PM Modi addresses the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 9am on Friday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet that the Prime Minister has a scheduled programmes during the day, but before that he will address the nation.

The address will be broadcast live on government-run Doordarshan, All India Radio and other channels. It will also be live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Watch PM Modi's address to the nation live:

Through his address to the nation, PM Modi usually informs about the crucial decisions taken by the government. His last address to the nation was held in October, before the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

On November 8, 2016, PM Modi had announced demonetisation of old ₹1,000 and ₹500 banknotes during his address to the nation.