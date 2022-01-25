Home / India News / Watch Live: President Kovind's address to the nation on eve of Republic Day
Watch Live: President Kovind's address to the nation on eve of Republic Day

73rd Republic Day: The broadcast of the President's address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo / HT)
Published on Jan 25, 2022
New Delhi

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will on Tuesday evening address the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued on Monday night, the address will be broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the communique said.

Follow our live updates from President Kovind's Republic Day eve address here.

The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

