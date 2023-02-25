Watch | Man saved a bird a year ago. Now they are besties

Animals developing friendships with humans or animals of other species is not uncommon. Many heartwarming videos stand testimony to this, A recent such video shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shows a crane flying along a man riding his two-wheeler. Sharing the video, he wrote in Hindi, "Arif saved the life of an injured bird last year. Since then both are friends".

In the video, a crane can be seen flying along a man riding his two-wheeler.(Twitter/ @AwanishSharan)

In a one-minute video shared by the officer, the man named Arif is seen being followed by the crane whom he saved last year as he rides his two-wheeler through different roads. The crane was closely following its friend by flying along with him.

As soon as the video was posted, it garnered the netizens' appreciation and love with over four lakh views and over 16,000 likes. A user wrote, "True love and highest level of compassion....long live this friendship". "Love has no boundaries", commented another. A third user wrote, "This reminds me of Sholay’s Jai-Veeru".

