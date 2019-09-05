e-paper
Thursday, Sep 05, 2019

Watch: New Motor Vehicles Act | Auto-rickshaw driver from Odisha fined Rs 47,500

After a traffic police issued a challan of Rs 16,000 to a scooty driver in Haryana’s Kaithal, an auto-rickshaw driver from Odisha was fined Rs 47,500 under the new Motor Vehicles Act.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:21 IST
Hindustan Times
After a traffic police issued a challan of Rs 16,000 to a scooty driver in Haryana’s Kaithal, an auto-rickshaw driver from Odisha was fined Rs 47,500 under the new Motor Vehicles Act. Haribandhu Kanhar was imposed the penalty by officials of Regional Transport Office of Bhubaneswar after he was found to be driving the vehicle without a valid driving licence, registration certification, permit, pollution under control certificate and insurance. Regional Transport Office of Bhubaneswar said, “The provision is for any vehicle that violates law, it doesn’t matter whether the vehicle was bought for Rs 62,000 or Rs 2000”.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 12:19 IST

