india

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 01:44 IST

The bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, was on full display, at the Howdy Modi event in Houston, Texas. PM Modi showered lavish praise on Trump while introducing him at the event, and even used the slogan ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’. PM Modi also said that the Trump administration had already made the American economy strong again.

WATCH: PM Modi-Donald Trump bonhomie steals the show at Howdy Modi event

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 01:43 IST