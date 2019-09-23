Watch: PM Modi in US and how New India is engaging the world | The Big Picture

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:35 IST

As PM Narendra Modi visits US, The Big Picture this week looks at the broad direction of Indian foreign policy under his government. Have India-US ties revived after a brief slump due to trade tensions and Donald Trump’s offer to mediate in Kashmir? What is Delhi’s dynamic with Islamabad? With Pakistan seeking to corner India internationally, we look at whether it has succeeded or is in fact on the defensive. And the show examines one of India’s most critical relationships - with China and the state of play. To discuss these issues, Vivek Katju - former diplomat, who handled Pakistan extensively in the Ministry of External Affairs, and later served as ambassador to Afghanistan - joins Prashant Jha in conversation.

