Watch | PM Modi lauds ‘poet’ friend in Varanasi in Instagram post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with a student at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition in Varanasi. The child showed the Prime Minister her exhibit showcasing green plants and the process of photosynthesis. She also recited a poem to explain the process. PM Modi also posted a video of her reciting the poem on his Instagram handle. “My friend in Varanasi knows her science well and is also a great poet,” the prime minister wrote on Instagram. PM Modi interacts with child at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi.

On the first day of his visit to Varanasi, the PM interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition. He also flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Speaking at the public meeting after witnessing the exhibition, Modi appealed to the people to make up their minds and resolve to make India a developed country. “If the 140 crore countrymen take a resolve to make the nation developed, then India will surely become 'Viksit' by 2047,” the prime minister said.

Modi added that the yatra was his examination and that he wanted to know if the promises he made were fulfilled or not. “Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatra is my examination. Through this, I want to know from you if what I promised was fulfilled or not, whether people got houses or not, whether people lacking a house got houses…” he said.

Prime Minister Modi made a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday to inaugurate 37 projects with a combined value exceeding ₹19,000 crore aimed at fostering regional development. During the visit, he conducted a roadshow in the temple town and toured the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition at Cutting Memorial Inter College.

