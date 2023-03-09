Watch: PM Modi receives Australian counterpart Albanese in Ahmedabad stadium ahead of IND vs AUS, 4th Test

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday morning, to watch the final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 together. A video of the same surfaced on social media, showing the two leaders exchanging hugs and greeting each other, with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and governor Acharya Devvrat in attendance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two PMs are in attendance at the opening day of the fourth and final Test for the ongoing series between India and Australia. The Indian team is currently leading the series 2-1. Their win in the final Test will help them qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship, scheduled in June.

Also Read| Watch: PM Modi presents Rohit Sharma with Test cap, wins hearts with enormous gesture for Steve Smith, Australia PM

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two leaders graced the occasion to celebrate ‘75 years of friendship’ between both countries, for which they also did a lap of honour across the ground to mark the feat. In a special ceremony ahead of the match, the duo were also felicitated by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Roger Binny.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.(ANI)

Also Read: Indian degrees to be recognised in Australia: PM Albanese

The Australian leader, on Wednesday arrived in Ahmedabad, on a state visit to India. He is on an official four-day visit from March 8-11. Upon his arrival, Albanese tweeted, “An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations."

Sharing details about the visit, he had said, “Today I'm bringing a delegation of ministers and business leaders to India. Australia and India have a rich friendship, underpinned by our common interests, our shared democratic values, the bonds between our people, and an affectionate but fierce sporting rivalry."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before his arrival, PM Modi had tweeted on Wednesday, ""India eagerly awaits your arrival! Looking forward to productive deliberations to further the India-Australia friendship. @AlboMP."