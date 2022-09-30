Watch | PM Modi's convoy stops to allow an ambulance to pass

Prime minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy Friday while he was travelling from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar in Gujarat so an ambulance could pass. A video of the incident was shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Gujarat handle, which said: "On way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi's (cavalcade) stopped to give way to an ambulance." The PM was travelling to the Gujarat capital after an event in Ahmedabad.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, en route from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance pic.twitter.com/yY16G0UYjJ — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

En route two of the vehicles in the prime minister's convoy could be observed slowing down and moving to the left hand side of the road.

Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

On the second day of his visit to Gujarat, Modi launched the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project and the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train.

The prime minister will visit the Banaskantha district in the evening, where he will address a gathering and lead the aarti, or worship, at the well-known Ambaji temple.