Home / India News / Watch | PM Modi's convoy stops to allow an ambulance to pass

Watch | PM Modi's convoy stops to allow an ambulance to pass

india news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 05:39 PM IST

Prime minister Narendra Modi was travelling from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

En route two of the vehicles in the prime minister's convoy could be observed slowing down and moving to the left hand side of the road.(ANI)
En route two of the vehicles in the prime minister's convoy could be observed slowing down and moving to the left hand side of the road.(ANI)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Prime minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy Friday while he was travelling from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar in Gujarat so an ambulance could pass. A video of the incident was shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Gujarat handle, which said: "On way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi's (cavalcade) stopped to give way to an ambulance." The PM was travelling to the Gujarat capital after an event in Ahmedabad.

En route two of the vehicles in the prime minister's convoy could be observed slowing down and moving to the left hand side of the road.

Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

On the second day of his visit to Gujarat, Modi launched the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project and the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train.

The prime minister will visit the Banaskantha district in the evening, where he will address a gathering and lead the aarti, or worship, at the well-known Ambaji temple.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat pm modi
gujarat pm modi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out