Watch: Punjab farmer’s desi jugad to save his 1.5 crore house from demolition

A farmer in Punjab’s Sangrur district has come up with a novel idea to save his magnificent house worth over a crore from demolition. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi, a resident of Roshanwala village in Sangrur, had to devise an alternate method to save his house, reportedly costing ₹1.5 crore, from demolition as it was falling in the path of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, which is being built under the Centre's Bharatmala project.

According to reports, the Punjab government had offered money to Sukhi, a farmer, to dismantle the structure, but he chose to relocate his two-storied house 500 feet back from its current spot to permit the construction of the highway and save his dream home.

With the assistance of several construction workers from the farmer's hamlet, the house has been moved by 250 feet, and work is currently underway to reach the target of 500 feet, according to an NDTV report.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows construction work taking place ahead of Sukhi's mansion. Some gears that resemble wheels are attached to the home to move it away from the field.

The house is spread across a 3,000-3,500 square feet area. “I had built this dream home by spending a huge amount of money in two years. As such, I didn’t wish to construct a new house. So I decided to move this house away from the expressway. I have to move my house 500 feet back, out of which we have already pushed it 250 feet back and the work is still on", he told The Tribune.

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway which will be India’s longest expressway at a length of 668km with a total capital cost of Rs. 37,525 crore is passing through Haryana, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.

Once completed, the travel time from Katra to Delhi, which is currently approximately 11 to 12 hours, would be reduced by at least five to six hours.