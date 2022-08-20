Punjab: 8 mobile phones recovered from Faridkot jail
Police have registered cases against seven inmates, including six undertrials and a convict, under relevant sections of the Prisons Act
Eight mobile phones were recovered from inmates of Faridkot Central Jail on Friday, just a week after the seizure of 32 mobile phones, raising questions over the security arrangements by the prison authorities.
Police have registered cases against seven inmates, including six undertrials and a convict, under relevant sections of the Prisons Act.
Three cases were registered on the basis of complaints filed by the Faridkot jail assistant superintendents -- Ranjit Singh, Bhim Tej Singla and Davinder Singh. The officials recovered seven keypad mobile phones and a touch-screen mobile phone from the accused.
On August 13, the Faridkot police had booked 16 inmates on the complaint of jail authorities after 32 mobile phones were recovered from the prisoners lodged at the modern jail.
The continuous recovery of mobile phones in large numbers from Faridkot jail, which houses over 2,200 prisoners, exposed chinks in the jail security system and the easy access that inmates had to the banned items.
In the past few years, a number of jail officials have been nabbed for their alleged role in supplying drugs and mobile phones to inmates here. Despite action, the smuggling of banned items inside the jail goes unabated.
-
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts UP's Lucknow
Tremors were felt in Lucknow in the wee hours of Saturday as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Uttar Pradesh capital. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 1.12am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground. The city's north-northeast area witnessed the most impact. Earthquakes with a magnitude of about 2.0 or less are usually called microearthquakes; they are not commonly felt by people.
-
Manesar couple dupe woman of ₹3.75cr in bogus land deal, police say probe on
Gurugram: A husband and wife were booked on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy after they allegedly duped a woman of ₹3.75 crore that shYadavad received from the Haryana government as compensation for her land that was acquired in 2011, police said on Friday. Police identified the accused couple as Sandeep Yadav and Manju Rani, and said they were in their early 40s.
-
Delhi registers 15 swine flu cases in as many days
New Delhi: Amid concerns over the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the national capital is also seeing a rise in H1N1 (swine flu) cases with over 15 cases being reported in the city in the past fortnight, health officials with the Delhi government said on Friday. Health experts said H1N1 is characterised by symptoms such as fever (high grade in some cases), sore throat, nasal congestion, headache, and muscular aches.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Kucha Rohilla
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. Retired “nikhar polisher” Muhammed Haneef is standing (see photo) outside the house where his mother gave birth to him 74 years ago. Grocer Nadeem Ahmad's shop has the bustle of a community club. Standing by the counter, Muhammmed Haneef explains that Kucha Rohilla Khan was a Mughal noble. Muhammed Haneef interjects to recall the kucha's lost akhara.
-
Mother of three gang-raped at Zirakpur hotel
A Chandigarh resident was drugged and gang-raped at a Zirakpur hotel after being summoned there for a job interview, police said on Friday. Recently, a man named Pramod Kumar offered her a job with a good salary and asked her to reach a hotel in Zirakpur for the interview at 11 am on August 16. On regaining consciousness, she found herself lying on a road near Dhanas, Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics