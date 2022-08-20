Punjab: 8 mobile phones recovered from Faridkot jail

Eight mobile phones were recovered from inmates of Faridkot Central Jail on Friday, just a week after the seizure of 32 mobile phones, raising questions over the security arrangements by the prison authorities.

Police have registered cases against seven inmates, including six undertrials and a convict, under relevant sections of the Prisons Act.

Three cases were registered on the basis of complaints filed by the Faridkot jail assistant superintendents -- Ranjit Singh, Bhim Tej Singla and Davinder Singh. The officials recovered seven keypad mobile phones and a touch-screen mobile phone from the accused.

On August 13, the Faridkot police had booked 16 inmates on the complaint of jail authorities after 32 mobile phones were recovered from the prisoners lodged at the modern jail.

The continuous recovery of mobile phones in large numbers from Faridkot jail, which houses over 2,200 prisoners, exposed chinks in the jail security system and the easy access that inmates had to the banned items.

In the past few years, a number of jail officials have been nabbed for their alleged role in supplying drugs and mobile phones to inmates here. Despite action, the smuggling of banned items inside the jail goes unabated.