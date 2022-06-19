Watch: Raghav Chadha, Tejasvi Surya face-off at media debate goes viral

The face-off between Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya at a media debate has gone viral on social media. The heated discussion between the AAP leader and the BJP leader took place at TV9 Network Global Summit. Aam Aadmi Party has shared a snippet of the debate connecting it with the attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house led by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president, South Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya.

At the debate, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, "BJP has a mentality - you may not agree or may get irked -- to keep people unemployed and make them join BJP's army. Since Tejasvi ji is sitting here, I would like to elaborate that Tejasvi ji and his people led a mob to attack Kejriwal's residence. But police did not file an FIR. They said they don't know Tejasvi ji. Those who were arrested in connection with the incident went to Delhi BJP office first after walking out of the jail. If this is your situation, then you will want people to remain unemployed."

A must watch!!! @Tejasvi_Surya ji rips apart AAP MP @raghav_chadha ‘s dirty political agenda. pic.twitter.com/LgXOZkrTDP — PM Sai Prasad🇮🇳 (@pm_saiprasad) June 18, 2022

Raghav Chadha was interrupted and was asked whether he was talking about 'BJP's fauj' because the topic of the discussion was Agnipath. "I am talking about unemployment," Raghav Chadha said.

"Can Tejasvi Surya give an answer to the question as to whether he was leading the mob or not which attacked Kejriwal's residence?" Raghav Chadha said.

Replying to Raghav Chadha, Tejasvi Surya said he was not answerable to him. "Raghav ji, I will answer to authorities which are constitutionally mandated. Why should I give an answer to you? Who are you? Do you even have the authority to ask me this question?" Tejasvi Surya said.

In another viral video from the same debate, shared by AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, Tejasvi Surya could be heard saying, "Spending 4 years in the Army is better than spending 8 years in JNU."

Countering Tejasvi Surya, Raghav Chadha said, "I have not studied in JNU, nor any of my party members went to JNU. But finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and external affairs minister S Jaishankar studied there."

"The public knows which JNU I am talking about," Tejasvi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON