Watch: Rahul Gandhi's 'look-alike' joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in UP's Baghpat

As the Congress's ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ entered Uttar Pradesh, Faisal Chaudhary, a Congress worker in Meerut and a look-alike of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, joined the march in Baghpat on Wednesday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey around 6am on Thursday after halting for the night at Ailum village in Shamli, with scores of people carrying the Tricolour marching through the hinterland, despite a biting cold.

Chaudhary, who was seen wearing a white T-shirt like Gandhi who has sported for much of the journey, was accompanied by other Congress workers.

“I am a member of the Meerut Congress Committee. I have been walking since yesterday afternoon (Tuesday). People say I look like Rahul Gandhi. It feels good. They even click pictures with me. More importantly, I am also a worker of the Congress,” Chaudhary told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Faisal Chaudhary, a Congress worker in Meerut, who's a look-alike of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, joined 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' yesterday in Baghpat. pic.twitter.com/wy6oEQhdaj — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

On asked about the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, “This will give a positive message. We have been raising the issues of hatred, farmers and unemployment.”

The march is expected to enter Panipat in Haryana on Thursday evening, ending its journey in the politically crucial state that sends 80 members to Lok Sabha.

Gandhi was accompanied by senior Congress leaders such as former Union minister Jairam Ramesh and the party's state chief Brijlal Khabri

Scores of people carrying the Tricolour joined the yatra as it made its way through Shamli district.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, will end with the hoisting of the national flag by Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar on January 30.

The yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday through Ghaziabad's Loni border after a nine-day break.

