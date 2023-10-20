WATCH | Rahul Gandhi tries his hand at dosa-making at roadside eatery in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday tried his hand at making a dosa at a roadside eatery during his visit to Telangana’s Jagtial district ahead of the assembly elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi makes 'dosa' at a food stall during his visit to Telangana.(PTI)

In the video shared by news agency ANI, Gandhi can be seen putting the dosa batter on the pan and spreading it with a bowl. The eatery shop owner and others can be seen guiding the Congress leader.

As part of the party's 'Vijayabheri Yatra', Gandhi was going from Karimnagar to Jagtial when he briefly halted at a bus stop and went to an eatery to try his hands at making dosas. He also interacted with passersby and also distributed chocolates to children.

Addressing a public rally later in Jagtial, Gandhi announced that if Congress is elected to power in Telangana, it will ensure that turmeric farmers get ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 support price per quintal and ₹500 more than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for every crop the farmers grow.

Attacking BRS, BJP and AIMIM, the Wayanad MP said they work in cahoots and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led outfit supports the saffron party in the Parliament.

While taking a dig at KCR, the Congress leader said, "You (the people) thought that the 'Janata' would rule in the state of Telangana but when the state was formed, the rule of one single family was established."

Rahul Gandhi was campaigning in Telangana for the third day. Voting in Telangana for the 119 seats is scheduled to be held on November 30 and counting of votes would be held on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)