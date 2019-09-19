india

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:45 IST

Rajnath Singh became the first defence minster to take a sortie in the indigenously built Tejas. The minister flew a sortie in the twin-seater version of Tejas from HAL airport in Bengaluru. The Defence minister was wearing a G-suite, a white helmet and an oxygen mask. After completing the sortie, Rajnath Singh was seen taking pictures with the pilot and said that it was an amazing and exhilarating experience.

Watch: Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in Tejas

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 12:44 IST