Watch: Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in Tejas

Rajnath Singh became the first defence minster to take a sortie in the indigenously built Tejas. The minister flew a sortie in the twin-seater version of Tejas from HAL airport in Bengaluru.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:45 IST
Rajnath Singh became the first defence minster to take a sortie in the indigenously built Tejas. The minister flew a sortie in the twin-seater version of Tejas from HAL airport in Bengaluru. The Defence minister was wearing a G-suite, a white helmet and an oxygen mask. After completing the sortie, Rajnath Singh was seen taking pictures with the pilot and said that it was an amazing and exhilarating experience.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 12:44 IST

