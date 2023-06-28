Home / India News / Watch: Under construction bridge collapses Bihar's Vaishali, 3rd incident this month

Watch: Under construction bridge collapses Bihar's Vaishali, 3rd incident this month

ByShobhit Gupta
Jun 28, 2023 03:25 PM IST

The bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali district headquarters. This is the third such incident in the state within a month.

In another incident of bridge collapse, a portion of temporary bridge built on river Ganges in Bihar's Vaishali washed away due to strong winds on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

Under construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Vaishali. (ANI)

Visuals from the scene show broken portion of the bridge collapsed in the river.

The incident comes days after a span of a 100-meter under-construction bridge over Mechi river on a-94-long stretch on NH-327 E between Galgaliya in Kishanganj and Araria had collapsed at Gorichak in Kishanganj.

Moreover, a four-lane road bridge, which was being under construction, collapsed earlier this month. The under-construction bridge, built at a cost of over 1,700 crore, over the Ganges connected Bhagalpur district to Aguwani Ghat in Khagaria.

A portion of this bridge had collapsed on April 30 last year as well.

“This is not the first time that the bridge collapsed. In the past too, I had asked for an investigation into why the incident happened. I have also asked for strict action to be taken against those responsible," chief minister Nitish Kumar had said when the bridge collapsed earlier this month.

