Watch: Boulders roll down hill onto traffic as landslides hit Arunachal Pradesh

Road connectivity between Tawang and Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday faced disruptions after a powerful landslide hit West Kameng district. Arunachal Pradesh on Monday faced disruptions after a powerful landslide hit West Kameng district.(X)

Movement in the Sapper Camp area of Dirang subdivision came to a halt with the landslide severely damaging two vehicles, reported The Arunachal Times.

Following the landslides, a video circulating on social media showed boulders rolling down the hills, causing chaos and panic among commuters, who reportedly reversed their cars and started honking.

The landslide blocked a stretch of approximately 120 meters of the road, reported NDTV. The road stands strategically significant for both civilian and military movement, as it connects to the border areas of Tawang district.

“Traffic may resume by Tuesday,” local media quoted official sources as saying.

The India Meteorological Department also warned of widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Arunachal Pradesh till August 28.

Anini and Yingkiong have been placed under a yellow alert for today with a forecast of overcast skies and light rain not exceeding 5 mm per hour.

Landslides jitter northeast India

In a similar incident, a massive landslide on Monday hit NH-2 between Nagaland's capital city Kohima and Wokha town, completely blocking vehicular movement along the busy route that connects several districts in the state.

Continuous spells of heavy rain reportedly triggered the landslide, which was marked with heavy boulders rolling down on the highway, read a PTI report.

The Kohima–Wokha highway connects Tseminyu, Wokha, Pughoboto subdivision under Zunheboto, and Mokokchung, with the state capital.

Several passenger and commercial vehicles were stranded for hours on both sides of the affected stretch.

Local police confirmed no casualties as a result of the incident so far.

District administration, police, and public works department personnel rushed to the spot, but operations to clear the road are yet to start as mudslides continue.

Police said arrangements are currently being made for the movement of light vehicles through alternative routes.