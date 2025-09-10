WB CM Mamata Banerjee condemns Nepal violence, pens poem, calls for humanity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed deep concern over turmoil in neighbouring Nepal, and strongly condemned the killing of a former prime minister's wife, who was allegedly burnt alive. Banerjee said she has also written a poem on the unrest in Nepal, reflecting her solidarity with the people of the adjoining Himalayan nation.(PTI file photo)

Banerjee said West Bengal has always stood for humanity and compassion and urged people not to allow violence and political opportunism to destroy lives.

"Let our neighbouring country remain well. West Bengal gives birth to humanity and compassion. Burning a living person and celebrating it is not humanity.

"People may have grievances against one another, but it should not result in cruelty and atrocities," Banerjee told reporters at Uttarkanya, the branch state secretariat in north Bengal.

Nepal was rocked by a severe political crisis on Tuesday after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive protests for a second day.

Demonstrators stormed several government buildings and set Parliament and residences of high-profile leaders ablaze, a day after 19 people were killed in violence.

In Dallu, a mob set fire to the house of former prime minister Jhala Nath Khanal. His wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, who was trapped inside, suffered severe burn injuries and later succumbed at a hospital, according to eyewitness accounts.

Banerjee said she has also written a poem on the unrest in Nepal, reflecting her solidarity with the people of the adjoining Himalayan nation.

In an indirect reference to political opportunism, she warned, "Some opportunists will try to take advantage, whether in the name of dividing states, districts, or even countries. But this should not burn people's lives."

The chief minister said she has instructed district magistrates and police superintendents in north Bengal to remain vigilant, given the region's proximity to Nepal.

"Nepal adjoins north Bengal. People living in border areas need to remain cautious. Some people will try to fish in troubled waters. I ask everyone to stay alert," she said.

Banerjee, who is in Jalpaiguri, decided to extend her stay in north Bengal on Wednesday night in the wake of the volatile situation in neighbouring Nepal.

The state chief secretary, however, is scheduled to return to Kolkata for official work.

"Once peace is restored, I may return to Kolkata on Thursday. Otherwise, the plan may change," Banerjee said.