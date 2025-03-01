WB education minister’s car attacked at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University

Kolkata: West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu’s car was attacked on Saturday afternoon allegedly by some members of student unions at Jadavpur University in Kolkata. West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu was attending the annual general meeting of the West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA), the teachers’ wing of the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) (PTI)

“Professors, including the vice-chancellor of the university, were harassed. The minister’s car was damaged and his security guards were heckled. A police vehicle was also attacked. They ransacked Sikhsha Bandhu officer inside the campus and furniture were set on fire,” said a police officer.

Basu was attending the annual general meeting of the West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA), the teachers’ wing of the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), on the university campus on Saturday, according to an official familiar with the matter.

SFI, the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), were staging protests, demanding elections for student bodies, said CPI(M) leader Srijan Bhattacharya.

Basu, who was taken to SSKM Hospital, said, “Members of the students’ wings of the TMC and the CPI(M) met me and submitted their deputations. But some ultra-Left student’s union did this. I requested them to submit a deputation. I even agreed to meet four of them. But they heckled the professors, tore the banners and became unruly.”

“The car’s windscreen was damaged with brick while I was in the front seat. I went to the SSKM Hospital for checkup after glass pieces fell on me. There is an injury in my left arm. I am okay now, but I am more concerned about the professors. While I was undergoing preliminary treatment at SSKM Hospital, I was receiving calls how some professors were heckled and how some got injured. The vice chancellor requested me to call the police but I refused,” Basu said after being released from the hospital.

Basu, who is the president of WBCUPA , said that around 3,000 professors from across the state were attend the meeting.

The WBCUPA has lodged a complaint with the Jadavpur police station following the chaos.

A student was also allegedly injured in the clash, was taken to KPC Medical College and Hospital.

“The minister’s car was attacked when he was sitting inside. The TMC condemns this. The education minister has shown restrained. This is a planned conspiracy. Those behind this should be identified. The TMC’s restrain and courtesy shouldn’t be taken as its weakness,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC leader.

“Elections to students’ bodies are not being held in universities and colleges across the state. A section of university students was staging protests demanding election to student’s bodies. They were attacked by some Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) activists. As a result of this the students staged protests before the state education minister when he came to attend a meeting in the university,” said Bhattacharya.

A large contingent of police and rapid action force (RAF) was deployed to keep situations under control.