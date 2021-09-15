Home / India News / WB police trying to derail coal scam probe: ED
Justice Yogesh Khanna said he will hear the ED’s challenge to the notices issued against its officers, arising from an FIR by the TMC MP, on September 21(Mint Print)
WB police trying to derail coal scam probe: ED

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 02:42 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday claimed before the Delhi high court that West Bengal police was trying to derail the probe in the alleged coal pilferage scam by sending summons to its officers at the behest of Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, who “enjoys clout” in the state government.

The agency said the state police have sent two notices in connection to an FIR lodged by Banerjee to its officers probing the alleged coal pilferage scam.

enforcement directorate trinamool congress coal scam + 1 more
