Bengal polls: EC to decide deployment of security forces

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided that police observers appointed by the commission will determine the deployment of both Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and state police personnel in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. The Election Commission of India. (File Photo)

The move will significantly reduce the role of the district administration and local police leadership in deciding the movement of security forces.

The decision came after the Commission’s full bench completed a two-day review visit to West Bengal to assess poll preparedness.

According to senior EC officials, “The step was taken after reviewing incidents of election-related violence in past elections in the state and following requests from several political parties to place the control of security forces directly under the Commission to prevent any possible misuse of deployment.”

Until now, district magistrates — who also function as district election officers — had the authority to decide the movement and deployment of CAPF during the period when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force, including before, during and after polling.

At the same time, the deployment of state police personnel was decided at the district level by the Superintendent of Police (SP) or the Police Commissioner in Commissionerate areas.

“The ECI central police observers will now take the final call not only on the deployment and movement of CAPF but also on the deployment of state police personnel across districts.This effectively places the operational deployment of both central and local police forces under the supervision of the Commission’s observers during the election period,” the EC official, cited above, said.

ECI officials further added, “The change was made after several political parties raised concerns before the Commission during meetings in Kolkata, alleging that in previous elections both central forces and local police personnel were deployed in a way that favoured the ruling party and its local cadres. Security forces were often sent to areas where they were not required while sensitive pockets were left without adequate protection.”officials said.

The poll body also directed the state administration to complete route marches and area-domination exercises by CAPF along with local police personnel across all districts at the earliest. This first phase of these exercises must be completed by March 14. So far, around 480 companies of CAPF have reached West Bengal in two phases and have been distributed district-wise for deployment alongside state police forces.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata during the Commission’s visit, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the Commission would adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards election-related violence.“Whether before polling, on polling day or after the results, the Commission will not tolerate any incident of election violence. Strict action will be taken against those involved,” he said