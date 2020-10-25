‘We are not kids’, Owaisi’s reply to Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘some people misled our Muslim brothers’

india

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi sharply reacted to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comment that “Muslim brothers” have been misguided about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and said Muslims are not kids who will be “misguided”.

“We’re not kids to be ‘misguided’. BJP didn’t mince words about what CAA+NRC were meant to do. If it’s not about Muslims, just remove all references to religion from the law,” Owaisi wrote on Twitter.

“Know this: we’ll protest again & again till there are laws that require us to prove our Indianness,” Owaisi added.

Talking about anti-CAA protests, Bhagwat, in his annual Dussehra address, said, “CAA does not oppose any particular religious community. But those who wanted to oppose this new law misled our Muslim brothers by propagating a false notion that it was aimed at restricting the Muslim population. Using CAA, opportunists unleashed organised violence in the name of protests.”

Upping the ante, Owaisi attacked Congress, RJD too as he slammed Bhagwat’s comment on Muslims being misguided about CAA. “We’ll protest against any law with religion as basis of citizenship. I also want to tell Congress, RJD and their clones: your silence during the agitation is not forgotten. While BJP leaders were calling people of Seemanchal ‘ghuspethiye’, RJD-INC didn’t open their mouths once,” Owaisi wrote.

AIMIM is contesting in 24 seats in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 as part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front.