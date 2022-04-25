We are regaining momentum in sports: Venkaiah at launch of Khelo India University Games

Bengaluru: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the 2nd Khelo India University Games 2021 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Sunday after a grand show depicting Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the “Khelo-India” campaign highlighting the significance of sport to the nation’s growth. “The power of sports increases the power of the country. Identity in sport, increase of recognition of the country,” Modi said in a video message to the Games.

The Prime Minister said in his message that the power of sport and the startup spirit of Benglauru would infuse fresh enthusiasm among youth.

“The city of Bengaluru in itself is a symbol of the nation’s youth. In the era of Digital India and this city of startups, this intersection with sports is unique. Hosting the Games will add to the immense energy of this beautiful city. “Hosting these Games while contending with a global pandemic is a testament to the resolve and passion for sports among the people of India. I salute the courage of the people of Karnataka.”

Over 4,000 athletes from more than 200 universities will compete in the 10-day Games across 20 disciplines. A total of 257 gold medals will be up for grabs.

The Games were declared open by Naidu in the presence of Karnataka governor TC Gehlot, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and union minister of youth affairs and sports, Anurag Thakur. Sports stalwarts who were present included Vimal Kumar (badminton), Anju Bobby George, Reeth Abraham, Ashwini Nachappa (all athletics), Malathi Holla (Paralympics), AB Subbiah, SV Sunil and VR Raghunath (all hockey).

Naidu appealed to the youth to take up sports. “Playing some game of your choice will make you physically fit and mentally alert and we can really take the country forward. We are regaining momentum in sports with importance given by the Govt. of India and the sports ministry once again, as was seen at the Tokyo Olympics.”

Anurag Thakur recalled the staging of the inaugural edition in Bhubaneswar two years ago. “With close to 4,000 participants from nearly 200 universities, this is the largest multi-discipline event taking place in Karnataka. I visited the hosts, Jain University, and met over 500 enthusiastic athletes who will be taking part in the competition. I was very happy to see that world-class facilities have been provided for the Games there.”